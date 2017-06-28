New York Native Son Joins Big Brother 19

NEW YORK (CBS2) — Big Brother is back tonight on CBS, and one New York native is among the housemates with his eye on taking home the prize.
Mark Jansen is a 26-year-old personal trainer from Grand Island, N.Y., with a strategy to “read people and relate with everybody, be real, don’t get caught up in stories” in order to win BB 19.
The show held open casting calls in New York back in March.
Jansen was born in Buffalo but moved to Colorado with his mother before returning for college studies and starting personal training.
“The best thing about Buffalo is by far the food: The pizza, the chicken wings,” he said before the start of the season. “They have the best food.”
Big Brother 19 airs tonight at 8:00 p.m. on CBS2.