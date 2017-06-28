Woman Sues Bar After Drunken Mechanical Bull Ride Results In Torn ACL

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A Long Island woman is suing Johnny Utah’s restaurant in Manhattan for failing to stop her from riding their mechanical bull because she was too drunk.
Jocelyn Burmeister fell off the bull and tore her ACL.
The incident happened in March. The lawsuit claims that Burmeister, 33, was “visably intoxicated” and that employees of Johnny Utah’s should have prohibited her from using the ride.
Burmeister claims the ride was switched on as she was mounting it and she was thrown off.
Johnny Utah’s website claims that patrons must sign a waiver before using the bull, but Burmeister’s attorney claims she doesn’t remember signing a waiver.
