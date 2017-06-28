CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter [...]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the [...]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station [...]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State [...]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. [...]

With Matz On The Mound For 7 Innings, Mets Shut Out Marlins

June 28, 2017 11:22 PM
Filed Under: MLB, New York Mets

MIAMI (AP) — Steven Matz pitched seven innings and two relievers completed a seven-hitter to help the New York Mets beat the Miami Marlins 8-0 on Wednesday night.

Asdrubal Cabrera and Curtis Granderson each hit a two-run homer in support of Matz (2-1), who allowed six hits, all singles, and one walk while lowering his ERA to 2.67 in four starts this year.

Matz’s performance gave the rotation a welcome lift hours after right-hander Robert Gsellman became the sixth Mets starting pitcher to go on the disabled list this season. Gsellman strained his left hamstring Tuesday.

Cabrera hit his seventh homer in the first inning, and Granderson connected for his 12th in the seventh — and his eighth this month. The Mets have 50 homers in June, the most in a calendar month by any team since 2006.

Jose Reyes had three hits to hike his average to .202. The Mets have won four of their past five games while outscoring opponents 35-14.

Jeff Locke (0-4) allowed three runs, all in a 32-pitch first inning, but settled down to last 5 2/3 innings. He retired 12 in a row after his rocky start but fell to 0-3 with a 6.20 ERA in five career starts against the Mets.

Second baseman Cabrera and shortstop Reyes made fine defensive plays for New York, robbing Miami of hits, and the duo combined to turn two double plays.

Granderson led off the game with a walk, Cabrera followed with his homer, and Reyes added a two-out RBI single in the first.

Granderson homered off Justin Nicolino, making his first relief appearance of the year after being dropped from the rotation.

Matz retired the side in order only once but went seven innings for the third time in four starts after spending the early part of the season on the DL with elbow inflammation. He threw 110 pitches.

Brandon Nimmo pinch-hit for Matz in the eighth and delivered a two-run single for his first RBIs of the year.

The shutout was the third for the Mets this season, and the third time Miami has been blanked.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Mets: OF Michael Conforto (bruised left wrist) again sat out.

UP NEXT

Mets RHP Seth Lugo (2-1, 3.72 ERA) is scheduled to start the rubber game of the series Thursday against RHP Jose Urena (6-2, 3.33 ERA), who has an ERA of 1.50 in his past three starts.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch