Mets’ Gsellman Strains Hamstring, Likely Out ‘Some Time’

June 28, 2017 7:00 AM
Filed Under: injuryreport, New York Mets

MIAMI (CBSNewYork/AP) — Robert Gsellman left the Mets’ game Tuesday night with a strained left hamstring after he tried unsuccessfully to beat out a grounder, and manager Terry Collins said the right-hander’s recovery likely won’t be quick.

“When you’re a pitcher and you have a hamstring, it’s going to be some time,” Collins said.

Gsellman grabbed the back of his thigh as he approached first base and grimaced in pain. He allowed three runs in three innings, and New York lost to the Miami Marlins 6-3.

The injury-plagued Mets have already had five starting pitchers on the disabled list this season. Steven Matz started the season on the sidelines, and Matt Harvey and Noah Syndergaard are both currently out.

“Very frustrating,” Gsellman said. “We’re dropping like flies. I want to stay out there and compete and get a chance to put the team in a position to win.”

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

