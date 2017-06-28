Cars Damaged By Stolen Street Sweeper In Paterson

June 28, 2017 6:39 AM
Filed Under: Magdalena Doris, Paterson

PATERSON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Police say someone stole a street sweeper in Paterson, New Jersey overnight, leaving a path of destruction.

The street sweeper has the name “Litter Patrol” on the side of it and is based in Oakland, New Jersey.

The owner said his employee was cleaning a nearby shopping center parking lot and got out to change a garbage bag when someone jumped in and took off with the street sweeper, CBS2’s Magdalena Doris reported.

The suspect made it about a half mile, crashing into five vehicles before ending the joy ride on Colonial Avenue.

Police believe that whoever was behind the wheel then crashed and stopped and took off running.

So far, there have been no arrests.

