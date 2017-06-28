Republican Paul Massey Drops Out Of Mayoral Race

June 28, 2017 1:50 PM
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Republican Paul Massey has dropped out of the race for mayor.

“Unfortunately, the cost of running for office is extraordinary, and I do not see a path to raising the necessary funds to beat an incumbent mayor,” Massey said Wednesday.

“New York certainly hasn’t heard the last from me,” Massey said.

Massey is the second Republican to quit the race. In May, Councilman Tony Avella dropped out.

Assemblywoman Nicole Malliotakis said Massey’s decision to drop out “clears the field” in the race for her to become the Republican candidate for mayor.

“I am sad that Paul Massey has left the race,” she said. “He is a gentleman and someone who cares a great deal about out [sic] city. I wish him well in the future.”

Ahead of the mayoral election, CBS2, WCBS Radio 880, 1010 WINS, the New York Daily News, the New York Immigration Coalition and Common Cause New York are hosting a series of town hall meetings across the five boroughs to hear directly from voters what the important issues and questions are to them.

A town hall meeting is set for tonight in Manhattan at the Schomburg Center. Another one is set for Thursday night in Staten Island. Click here to sign up to attend.

