Police And ATF Hold Briefing On Central Park Explosion

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD and ATF will hold a media briefing on the still unsolved 2016 explosion that severely injured a tourist in Central Park.
Connor Golden, of Virginia, lost part of his left leg in the July 3 blast.
The 19-year-old college student stepped on an explosive device after jumping off a rock formation near the park entrance on Fifth Avenue and 60th Street.
Since then, his family has battled their health insurance provider over the cost of Golden’s prosthetic leg.
Police said the device contained traces of common substances that can be found at local hardware stores and appeared to be the work of a hobbyist.