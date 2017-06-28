Police And ATF Hold Briefing On Central Park Explosion

June 28, 2017 9:45 AM
Filed Under: Central Park explosion, Connor Golden

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD and ATF will hold a media briefing on the still unsolved 2016 explosion that severely injured a tourist in Central Park.

Connor Golden, of Virginia, lost part of his left leg in the July 3 blast.

The 19-year-old college student stepped on an explosive device after jumping off a rock formation near the park entrance on Fifth Avenue and 60th Street.

Since then, his family has battled their health insurance provider over the cost of Golden’s prosthetic leg.

Police said the device contained traces of common substances that can be found at local hardware stores and appeared to be the work of a hobbyist.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch