PSE&G Crews Prepare For Hurricane Season On Long Island

June 28, 2017 6:16 PM
HICKSVILLE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — With hurricane season upon us, PSE&G Long Island is sending its workers to storm school.

As CBS2’s Andrea Grymes reported, arcing waves of red-hot electricity surged across the power lines inside PSE&G Long Island’s headquarters in Hicksville on Wednesday, as the utility’s workers practiced how to restore power.

“This is the linemen’s academy and it’s like a school,” John O’Connell explained.

Linemen took turns being hoisted high into the air to inspect power lines and even used a wooden squirrel to simulate what happens when actual living animals gnaw through power lines and blow a fuse.

“We’re into hurricane season, and doing training, doing preparation really just outfits us well to be ready,” O’Connell said.

He said forecasters are predicting above average hurricane activity this season.

Last week, Hurricane Cindy spawned tornadoes, causing power outages across the South.

Long Islanders still remember losing power for weeks following Superstorm Sandy. Many homes are still being repaired five years later.

Lindenhurst native John Cole had to demolish his flooded home and replace it with an elevated modular one. He said he’s still concerned about dangerous power lines.

“The maintenance is terrible, a lot of poles are leaning still,” he said.

Cole pointed to one pole leaning precariously over a nearby home and many tree branches resting up against power lines, threatening to bring them down in a powerful storm.

O’Connell said residents need to alert the utility about problems.

