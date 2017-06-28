VIDEO: New Jersey Detective Saves Bear Cub Stuck In Netting

RINGWOOD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Police in Ringwood, New Jersey rescued a large bear cub that got caught in a batting cage net.
Detective Joe Longo was the hero of the day as he cut the netting around the bear, setting the cub free Tuesday morning.
Video posted to Instagram shows the bear struggling to escape before Longo manages to cut him loose.
This morning Detective Longo saved this large bear cub, which was entangled in batting cage netting. Animals, most commonly deer, become entangled in soccer nets and other types of recreational netting and sometimes die. We urge residents in high animal traffic areas to take down nets when not in use. Good job, Longo!
Ringwood Police said that this is not uncommon, especially with deer. They urge residents who live in areas where there are a lot of animals to take down recreational netting when it is not in use.