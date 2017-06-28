VIDEO: New Jersey Detective Saves Bear Cub Stuck In Netting

June 28, 2017 12:55 PM
Filed Under: Bear Rescue, Ringwood, Ringwood Police

RINGWOOD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) Police in Ringwood, New Jersey rescued a large bear cub that got caught in a batting cage net.

Detective Joe Longo was the hero of the day as he cut the netting around the bear, setting the cub free Tuesday morning. 

Video posted to Instagram shows the bear struggling to escape before Longo manages to cut him loose.

Ringwood Police said that this is not uncommon, especially with deer. They urge residents who live in areas where there are a lot of animals to take down recreational netting when it is not in use.

