Small Business Spotlight: Women Auto Know’s Audra Fordin

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) — This week, the Small Business Spotlight focuses on Women Auto Know, run by Audra Fordin.

Her auto repair shop in Queens has grown into a nationwide automotive education network.

Fordin describes herself as an auto mechanic, auto shop owner and an advocate for drivers.

“In society right now, people feel uncomfortable often when it comes to their vehicle, and they need to have a resource for information,” she tells Joe Connolly. “So I share that.”

She says she’s found success by breaking things down and making them easy, fun and entertaining.

Fordin helps other shop owners around the country provide the same service, and she’s developing a Person-to-Person Advisor Program that will offer a paid internship to male and female students.

