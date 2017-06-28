Verizon Wireless Travel Pass Users Are Getting Slammed With Bills For Hundreds, Assemblyman Says

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New Yorkers who subscribed to the Verizon Wireless Travel Pass service – which offers $10 per day for phone, text and data overseas – said they are getting stuck with bills for hundreds of dollars.
As 1010 WINS’ Juliet Papa reported, Sarah Moskowitz went to Israel for a week using the Verizon plan, and came back with a bill for $500.
She was told her phone was connecting to towers in Jordan and Saudi Arabia.
“They told me they were going to take $125, and I said, ‘I’m not happy with that, and I don’t want to pay for something I didn’t use,” she said.
She sought help from state Assemblyman Dov Hikind (D-Brooklyn), who had the same problem. So did others who contacted his office.
“It’s insane. It’s not fair,” he said.
He said after hours on the phone, Verizon canceled the charges. But he is continuing talks with them to ensure the policy changes.
Verizon said it is “looking into” the problem.