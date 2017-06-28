Verizon Wireless Travel Pass Users Are Getting Slammed With Bills For Hundreds, Assemblyman Says

June 28, 2017 10:29 PM
Filed Under: Assemblyman Dov Hikind, Juliet Papa, Verizon, Verizon Wireless Travel Pass

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New Yorkers who subscribed to the Verizon Wireless Travel Pass service – which offers $10 per day for phone, text and data overseas – said they are getting stuck with bills for hundreds of dollars.

As 1010 WINS’ Juliet Papa reported, Sarah Moskowitz went to Israel for a week using the Verizon plan, and came back with a bill for $500.

She was told her phone was connecting to towers in Jordan and Saudi Arabia.

“They told me they were going to take $125, and I said, ‘I’m not happy with that, and I don’t want to pay for something I didn’t use,” she said.

She sought help from state Assemblyman Dov Hikind (D-Brooklyn), who had the same problem. So did others who contacted his office.

“It’s insane. It’s not fair,” he said.

He said after hours on the phone, Verizon canceled the charges. But he is continuing talks with them to ensure the policy changes.

Verizon said it is “looking into” the problem.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch