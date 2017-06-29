6/29 CBS2 Thursday Morning Weather Headlines

COMMUTER ALERT: Track Condition Causing LIRR Delays, Cancellations | Listen: 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

June 29, 2017 6:30 AM
Good morning everyone! Thursday has arrived and we are one day closer to the Holiday Weekend! Currently around the area we have mostly clear skies with temperatures in the high 50s and low to mid 60s with a light southwesterly wind.

As the day goes on it’ll turn warm and breezy with mostly sunny skies and temperatures topping out in the low to mid 80s. Some places on the east end of Long Island will remain in the 70s.

Looking towards the weekend the heat & humidity rise with temps hovering around 90°. Rain chances are forecast for both days.

An early look at America’s Birthday: We remain hot and humid with mostly sunny skies and a slight chance of a storms. But some good news, no washouts are expected! Hope everyone has a great day, and remember, tomorrow is Friday!

