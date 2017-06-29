6/29 CBS2 Thursday Afternoon Weather Headlines

By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
It’s shaping up to be a wonderful afternoon across the area, with much warmer conditions compared to the past few days. We’ll reach the mid 80s inland, but spots along the coasts will be stuck in the 70s. If you’re heading to the beach, be aware of high rip current risks for Long Island.
Tomorrow will be a hot and humid finish to the work week with hazy sunshine and a high near 90. There will be more moisture in the air as high pressure slides offshore and hot air is pumped out of the southwest. Expect just the slightest chance for a few stray showers or rumbles in the afternoon.
The cycle will repeat into the weekend with temps in the upper 80s along with increasingly muggy conditions and a chance for storms…Sunday right now looks like a greater chance for storms….but not expecting any washouts.
Stay cool and enjoy the weekend!