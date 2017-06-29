Seen At 11: High-Tech Tools Can Help You Avoid Sunburns This Summer

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — We all know we’re supposed to wear sunscreen, but we don’t always know how much to put on, the strength of the SPF, and when to reapply.

As CBS2’s Alex Denis reports, there is technology that can help you beat the burn.

While a golden suntan might show you’re having a great summer, it might also snitch that you’re not protecting your skin enough.

The Sunscreenr is just one of many new high-tech tools that can show you exactly how much sunscreen you’re wearing, if you’ve missed a spot, and even when it’s worn off.

Dermatologist Shereene Idriss says even people with the best sunscreen intentions don’t always apply it properly.

“Unfortunately I think people are still just kind of picking up an SPF. They don’t really know what kind of SPF to use, and they’re still guesstimating when to reapply,” she says.

Now, even your smartphone can help. New apps like SunZapp can tell you the exact UV level outside, how much time you’ve been exposed to harmful rays, and alert you when it’s time to reapply sunscreen.

All you have to do is input basic information like your skin type, location and the last time you applied.

“They’re so easily and readily available,” Modzelewsky says.

She started using the apps after a friend had a scare with melanoma, and has now made it a habit to protect herself.

“It might be a cloudy day, but it reminds you to reapply and to have that sunscreen protections, “she says.

One tool that looks like a temporary tattoo is actually a smart patch that can detect sun exposure. It’s called the My UV Patch by La Roche and it changes color the long it’s in the sun.

Everyone knows about the Fitbit, but what about the Ultra Violet?

Sun lovers like Erica Beddini says these wearables help them think twice about stepping outside without sunscreen.

“When you see something that indicates that you could be kind of in danger, you change your habits,” she says.

“At the end of the day, you are your own physician when it comes to skin cancer and skin cancer protection,” Idriss adds.

Dermatologists agree these products can be helpful, but ultimately protection is in your hands.

When the UV is six, for example, it’s twice as easy to burn than if it were a three. This new technology was designed to crunch the numbers so you know how long you can stay outside and what level of protection you need.

Find other UV index apps here and here.