Boomer & Carton: Billie Jean King Talks McEnroe-Serena Controversy

Tennis legend and American icon Billie Jean King stopped by the studio on Thursday morning for a fun and interesting chat with Boomer and Phil Simms.
King, now part-owner of the New York Empire in World TeamTennis, talked about the benefits of team tennis and all team sports, and how playing as a team can help grow the game. King also shared memories of playing team sports while growing up.
King revealed that she has attended more than 500 Elton John concerts and discussed the origin of his song “Philadelphia Freedom.”
Eventually, King addressed John McEnroe’s recent controversial comments regarding Serena Williams. King, who famously defeated Bobby Riggs in the “Battle of the Sexes” match decades ago, had a strong opinion some people might find surprising.
