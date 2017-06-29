Boomer & Carton Podcast & MOTD: June 29, 2017

Thursday’s highly anticipated “Moment of the Day” featured another very passionate reaction from Boomer following Phil Jackson’s dismissal.
You can listen to — and download — all of the memorable audio from Thursday's edition of the Boomer & Carton Morning Extravaganza in one nice little package for your convenience.
Boomer’s good friend Phil Simms sat in for Craig and the two former NFL quarterbacks had quite the show together. They made fun of each other most of the morning and still had time to recap Wednesday night wins by the Yankees and Mets.
The former Jets and Giants signal-caller broke down — what else? — the state of the Jets and Giants, as well as other teams and interesting situations around the NFL. They also previewed next year’s QB draft class.
Tennis legend Billie Jean King later made an appearance and you don’t want to miss what she had to say about John McEnroe’s comments regarding Serena Williams.
