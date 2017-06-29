City Hall Becomes “Kitty Hall” For Adopt-a-Shelter-Cat Month

NEW YORK(CBSNewYork) The month of June is Adopt-a-Shelter-Cat Month and to mark the occasion, the New York City Health Department, Mayor’s Office, Animal Care Centers of NYC, and ASPCA will co-host a “Kitty Hall” kitten and cat adoption event in City Hall Park from 4 to 7pm on Thursday, June 29, 2017.

“Kitty Hall celebrates ‘everything cats’ for adopt a cat month”, ACC Adoption Manager Jessica Vaccaro told 1010 WINS. “We’ll have cats and kittens of all ages, sizes and colors. These kittens are spayed and neutered, fully vaccinated, tested for feline aids and leukemia, and come with tags and collars.”

The event comes at a critical time for the city’s animal shelters which are in the height of ‘kitten season’, the time of year when due to the warm weather, thousands of litters of kittens are being born to community cats living on the streets, many of which end up at ACC and other shelters. ACC relies heavily on foster volunteers to assist with caring for kittens, and in 2014, the ASPCA opened a facility dedicated specifically to the care and treatment of neonatal (newborn) kittens. Vaccaro says they have both “bottle babies” and kittens just shy of being ready for adoption, and those interested in fostering can reach out directly, at fosters@nycacc.org.

In a statement, ACC noted efforts by the de Blasio administration to expand and modernize Animal Care Centers of NYC. That includes a full renovation of the Staten Island Shelter, which is in progress, and plans for a new stand-alone adoption center next to the Manhattan Care Center. The Mayor has also committed to bringing full-service shelters to all five boroughs by building brand new, state-of-the-art shelters in the Bronx and Queens, although a timeline is unclear. As the only open-admissions animal shelter serving all five boroughs, ACC is legally required to take in every animal that comes through its doors. The overall placement rate for cats and dogs reached 94.3 percent in the first quarter of 2017, with 95.5 percent of cats and 92.6 percent of dogs in its centers being placed through adoptions to the public, through its adoption partner program, or through reunification with their families.

Kitty Hall runs from 4 to 7pm at City Hall Park, at Broadway & Park Place. Adoption fees range from $25 to $175, and adoptions include vaccinations, spay/neuter, FELV/FIV testing, a pre-registered microchip, a collar, an identification tag, and a certificate for a free initial exam at a participating veterinarian.

If you can’t make it to the event, click HERE for ACC or HERE for the ASCPA to see animals available for adoption.

Adopters must be at least 18 years old and bring a photo ID and proof of current address. New Yorkers can also stop by to learn more about foster opportunities and other ways to volunteer.