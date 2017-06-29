Fed Up Commuters Demanding Answers Over Subway Issues

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Just days after the subway derailment in Harlem, fed up commuters are demanding answers from Gov. Andrew Cuomo and the MTA over what seems like never-ending issues on the subway.

Some lawmakers and riders advocates will be calling for more accountability as many riders say incidents with the subways have been happening far too frequently.

This week, it was the A train derailment leaving dozens injured. Officials said it appeared to have been caused by an improperly stored piece of rail and

two track maintenance supervisors have now suspended without pay.

“Get on your job man, check your rails because if that ever happen again, a lot of people could get seriously hurt,” said Harlem resident Stephen Baily.

“I used to think the subway was safe and now I kind of have my doubts on that,” said SoHo resident Logan Chin.

There have also been multiple breakdowns, delays and countless inconveniences for those who rely on the trains. Earlier this month, riders were left sweltering underground in a stuck F train.

“I don’t trust them to fix the things that need to be fixed, like what just happened,” said Harlem resident Solange Roussetzki.

Last week, Cuomo reappointed Joe Lhota as MTA chairman. On Thursday, Lhota will be hosting what is being called a “genius transit challenge conference” — an international competition with a $1 million prize to come up with solutions to improve the subway system’s reliability.

But some have their doubts. On Wednesday, a group of frustrated riders took their voices and their messages right to Cuomo’s doorstep.

“If you do not fix the subway, next year’s election will be a referendum on your governorship,” said subway rider Michael Sciaraffo.

“If you under fund a public transit system by billions of dollars, eventually it’s going to melt down,” said Executive Director of the Riders Alliance, John Raskin. “That eventually is now.”

One woman who was injured during the derailment in Harlem earlier this week has announced her intention to file a $5 million lawsuit.