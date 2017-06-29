Report: Isiah Thomas A ‘Dark Horse’ Candidate To Replace Phil Jackson

June 29, 2017 1:33 PM
Filed Under: Isiah Thomas, New York Knicks

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — As Knicks fans hope that team president Phil Jackson’s departure will open the door to a new executive who can return the franchise to glory, this report surfaces: Isiah Thomas is a “dark horse” candidate to replace Jackson.

That was the word Thursday from the Daily News’ Frank Isola, who cited a Madison Square Garden source.

Thomas served as the Knicks’ president of basketball operations from 2003-08 and as head coach from 2006-08. In the four full seasons that the Hall of Famer was either president or head coach, the Knicks never reached the postseason or finished better than fourth in their division. He was 56-108 as coach.

Isiah Thomas

Isiah Thomas (Photo by Steve Freeman/NBAE via Getty Images)

Despite his poor results and a sexual harassment lawsuit against him that cost MSG $11.6 million, Thomas has reportedly remained close with Knicks owner James Dolan.

In 2010, Dolan tried to bring Thomas back to the Knicks as a paid consultant, but then-NBA commissioner David Stern blocked the move because Thomas was also the head coach at Florida International University, which would have violated NBA bylaws. Since May 2015, Thomas has served as team president of the WNBA’s New York Liberty, who are owned by Dolan and MSG.

LISTEN: ‘City Game’ Podcast: So Long, Phil Jackson

Hiring Thomas again would figure to be an extremely unpopular move among Knicks fans, some of whom staged a rally outside Madison Square Garden in December 2007 calling for Thomas to be fired.

The reaction to the possibility on Twitter was predictably negative Thursday.

Other candidates the Knicks reportedly have interest in to replace Jackson are Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri former Cavaliers general manager David Griffin.

