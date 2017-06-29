LIVE AT 7: Staten Island Town Meeting | Watch Live | Ask A Question On Facebook | Tweet @NYCDebates2017

Lawyers Set Up Shop At JFK Airport As President Trump’s Travel Ban Takes Effect

June 29, 2017 2:35 PM
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — President Donald Trump’s revised temporary travel ban is set to go into effect Thursday.

It impacts travelers from Libya, Syria, Iran, Somalia, Yemen and Sudan.

Visa applicants in those six Muslim-majority countries will have to prove a relationship with family already in the U.S. to enter.

If not, they’ll be banned for at least 90 days.

The new rules take effect at 8 p.m. EST, according to the State Department.

At least a dozen attorneys will volunteer at John F. Kennedy Airport’s Terminal 4, where they will monitor the effects of the ban and assist passengers where needed, 1010 WINS’ Glenn Schuck reported.

“We have an army of over 1,000 lawyers who have their back and are ready to go back out to JFK if that becomes necessary,” said Camille Mackler, Director of Legal Initiatives at the New York Immigration Coalition.

Mackler said travelers coming in Thursday are already approved.

“In terms individuals arriving at the United States… they should already have visas approved, and are not subject to the ban, the injunction, the stay on the injunction  or anything like that,” Mackler said.

Macler said they don’t expect the same kind of chaos they saw at the airport the first time the travel ban kicked in back in January, Schuck reported.

“For now it seems, just from the way that the second order was written and also from the Supreme Court’s pretty limited stay on the injunction, that most of those who will be impacted are actually abroad,” Mackler said.

Lower courts previously blocked the controversial policy, but earlier this week the Supreme Court partially restored Trump’s executive order.

Comments

One Comment

  1. Sad American (@clee14) says:
    June 29, 2017 at 5:30 pm

    Ambulance chasers. And if you have a legit case they can’t seem to get anything done on it.

    Reply | Report comment |
  2. David Grimes says:
    June 29, 2017 at 5:20 pm

    Kinda takes the concept of ambulance chaser to a whole new level.

    Reply | Report comment
  3. Joseph Diabolik Calogero says:
    June 29, 2017 at 5:13 pm

    travel ban should be implemented to the entire middle east

    Reply | Report comment
  4. Robert Martin says:
    June 29, 2017 at 4:57 pm

    instead of free lawyers, the refugees need a welcome wagon handing each of them an American Ham Sandwich.

    Reply | Report comment
  5. Dreaded Parakeet says:
    June 29, 2017 at 4:27 pm

    Don’t we have enough ambulances for them to chase.

    Reply | Report comment
  6. Joe Johnson says:
    June 29, 2017 at 4:23 pm

    An ‘army of 1000 lawyers’? That sounds like a militia intent on overturning the rulings of the Supreme Court…. #sedition

    Reply | Report comment
  7. Timmy Sims says:
    June 29, 2017 at 4:14 pm

    Sounds like a great place to locate Traitors too.

    Reply | Report comment
  8. Floyd Hartzog says:
    June 29, 2017 at 3:48 pm

    Please explain this to me? If the Supreme Court (the supposed supreme law of the land) says parts of the travel ban are good to go. How can any lawyer be doing anything? Why are there any lawyers at the airport period? Do they think the Supreme Court will have another vote? I don’t think there are any hanging chads here to debate.

    Reply | Report comment
  9. Crashing Boulder (@CrashingBoulder) says:
    June 29, 2017 at 3:40 pm

    Lawyers are nothing more than STINKING PARASITIC LEECHES with a license to steal from people in distress.

    Reply | Report comment
  10. Dell Richards says:
    June 29, 2017 at 3:18 pm

    Articles fails to point out Jews & Christians are also banned from these countries.

    Reply | Report comment
  11. Joe Boltonn says:
    June 29, 2017 at 3:00 pm

    The Trump recovery in action….lawyers working #winning

    Reply | Report comment
  12. Billy Boyardee says:
    June 29, 2017 at 2:22 pm

    Easier than chasing ambulances I suppose.

    Reply | Report comment
  13. Dan Roth says:
    June 29, 2017 at 2:18 pm

    How dare the Supreme Court unanimously reverse the majority of the lower court temporary injunction. The lower court judges were getting ready to make it all permanent. Now that party is over. The problem is that these lower court judges are so negative to our legal system that they should be impeached. Folks, even Justice Ginsburg voted against them. It could be no worse than that for them and points out the fact that they are operating in another world, one we do not want to live in.

    Reply | Report comment
  14. Michael Roberts (@Nysewand) says:
    June 29, 2017 at 2:16 pm

    This is BS, perhaps 20 million illegals in this country and we don’t know where they are. Million of visa overstays and the same we don’t know where they are. 20 trillion in debt and we don’t need one more freeloader. Ban all immigration and start deporting and perhaps in 20 years we could let a few legal immigrants in. We don’t need one more person adding to this mess.

    Reply | Report comment
  15. Ra Williams says:
    June 29, 2017 at 1:57 pm

    Who pays for the lawyers? I bet WE DO? Hopefully it’s not from us, they don’t deserve my tax money, get your own lawyer!

    Reply | Report comment
  16. Cathy Joe says:
    June 29, 2017 at 1:48 pm

    Shame we can’t deport the lawyers

    Reply | Report comment
  17. Tim Cohen says:
    June 29, 2017 at 12:47 pm

    Ambulance chasers* To Set Up Shop At JFK Airport

    Reply | Report comment
  18. Tomas Cruz says:
    June 29, 2017 at 11:47 am

    If Abdulla went to Syria, Iraq, Pakistan…….to learn how to kill us and just because he has family here he gets an express pass? What bad memories these dangerous incompetent justices have. Did they and their media forget Boston, San Bernardino….. EVIL!

    Reply | Report comment
  19. Steve Goshel says:
    June 29, 2017 at 11:17 am

    Those lawyers should be attacked and beaten to near death!

    Reply | Report comment
  20. hocuspocus13 says:
    June 29, 2017 at 11:12 am

    The Lawyers…

    They won’t last long at a “free” rate of service at JFK 💰💰💰

    Reply | Report comment
  21. DB (@VillageViking) says:
    June 29, 2017 at 11:00 am

    If these lawyers ever had an original thought, it would die of loneliness…

    Reply | Report comment
  22. Stu Pedasso says:
    June 29, 2017 at 10:56 am

    What do you call an army of over 1,000 lawyers at the bottom of the ocean?

    A good start.

    Reply | Report comment
  23. Thomas Miller says:
    June 29, 2017 at 10:32 am

    Freak’in ambulance chasers should crawl back inside their rat holes. Has anyone read about the class action brought forth by these leaches of society against Home Depo? I’m into my 60’s and all my life I have known that the size of a 2X4 isn’t exactly 2X4. The attorney’s are suing for false sales practices. So what now? Build 2/4’s to a bigger size so that any remodeling job becomes a nightmare.

    We need tort law reform to take away the food supply of the rats.

    Reply | Report comment
  24. Bill Snyder says:
    June 29, 2017 at 10:27 am

    Simple, just don’t let them on any plane from those locations. Tell the Airlines, anyone from those prohibited countries that enter illegally during this ban will be fined $100,000.00 per person and required to take them back.

    Reply | Report comment
  25. Robert Cosgrove says:
    June 29, 2017 at 10:24 am

    A great win for America and President Trump!!!!

    Reply | Report comment
  26. Mike Keller says:
    June 29, 2017 at 10:03 am

    Lawyers are bottom feeders and prey on the unfortunate. One step above a politican

    Reply | Report comment
    1. geneapaths says:
      June 29, 2017 at 3:30 pm

      Most politicians ARE lawyers so yes, you are correct.

      Reply | Report comment
  27. Toren Nerot says:
    June 29, 2017 at 9:59 am

    Lawyers will sell their country down the river for the right price. Almost as bad as the media!

    Reply | Report comment
  28. Lakia Johnson says:
    June 29, 2017 at 9:55 am

    Wouldn’t it be nice if actual American citizens got this sort of “service” from lawyers?

    Reply | Report comment
  29. Kw Greenwood says:
    June 29, 2017 at 9:33 am

    Apparently lawyers and liberals have no shame. Anything to undermine the legally elected president. That means they are undermining the tax paying and law abiding folks in fly over country whom they apparently despise as well.

    Reply | Report comment
  30. Laquisha Reynolds says:
    June 29, 2017 at 9:33 am

    Get em out..airports are chaotic enough without those leeches

    Reply | Report comment
  31. Bill Loyal says:
    June 29, 2017 at 9:24 am

    And you can bet there will be some kind of staged fake “crisis” from every single country banned lol and the people just dont care anymore Go Trump

    Reply | Report comment
  32. Ginny Parker says:
    June 29, 2017 at 9:20 am

    Lawyers are licensed leeches (I know – I’m one! LOL)

    Reply | Report comment

