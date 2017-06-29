LIRR Delays, Cancellations Into Penn Station Due To Track Condition Outside East River Tunnels

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A track condition outside Amtrak’s East River tunnels Thursday is causing delays and cancellations for Long Island Rail Road trains during the morning rush.
The LIRR says Amtrak personnel are on the scene and said some trains are being diverted to Hunterspoint Avenue or Atlantic Terminal.
New York City Transit is cross-honoring LIRR tickets on the E subway at Jamaica, Kew Gardens and Forest Hills and at Atlantic Terminal on the 2/3 subway and on the 7 line at Woodside and Hunterspoint Avenue.
The LIRR is advising passengers to allow for extra travel time.
