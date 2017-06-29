Metro-North Riders Face 20-30 Minute Delays For Evening Rush

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — So much for the evening rush.

Riders on both Metro-North and the Long Island Rail Road are dealing with delays Thursday night.

CBS2’s Erin Logan is at Grand Central Terminal, where Metro-North commuters seem pretty calm, considering the circumstances.

Passengers on the New Haven should expect 20 to 30 minute delays, which began around 11 a.m.

They’re due to damage to overhead wire. Chopper 2 was over the scene as maintenance crews were on the tracks fixing the problem.

As riders walked into Grand Central terminal in the afternoon, they had a lot of questions. As for the New Haven line, eastbound trains will not stop at Cos Cob, Riverside or Old Greenwich. Passengers are being told to take the train to Stamford, where they can switch for westbound service to those stations.

Also, New Canaan direct trains from Grand Central are cancelled. Passengers should transfer for service from Stamford to New Canaan.

Scott Walter, a regular commuter, said as soon as he heard about the delays, he left work early.

“There’s always something on Metro-North, on New Haven line. From the derailment that happened in Rye not too long ago, to now power outage in Cos Cob, which is why I’m here now. I’m trying to get ahead of it and get on the 4:08 train, because I don’t want to sit in traffic for 90 minutes on the tracks,” he said. “Long Island, I agree, Penn Station – I feel for those guys. If they had to do this every day like I’m doing, that’s bad.”

Again, riders should prepare for delays of 20 to 30 minutes.