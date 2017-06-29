CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter [...]
Man Accused Of Trying To Lure 2 Children With Fidget Spinners In N.J.

June 29, 2017 9:26 PM
Filed Under: Luring, New Jersey

LAURENCE HARBOR, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a man they say tried to lure two children in New Jersey.

The man allegedly tried to buy the kids snacks Thursday at a QuickChek on Cliffwood Avenue in Laurence Harbor. He then allegedly offered them hats and fidget spinners from his car.

One of the children felt uncomfortable and told a store employee, who intervened and told the man to leave.

19598825 1487514908005123 1555657265448608965 n Man Accused Of Trying To Lure 2 Children With Fidget Spinners In N.J.

(Credit: Old Bridge Township Police)

Police said he fled in a white Toyota, possibly a Carola.

He was described as a thin white man in his late 20s or 30s, with brown scruff on his face. He was last seen wearing a red Nike T-shirt, gold Yankees hat and sunglasses.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Michael Machen at (732) 721-5600 x3210 or mmachen@oldbridge.com.

