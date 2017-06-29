Man Accused Of Trying To Lure 2 Children With Fidget Spinners In N.J.

LAURENCE HARBOR, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a man they say tried to lure two children in New Jersey.
The man allegedly tried to buy the kids snacks Thursday at a QuickChek on Cliffwood Avenue in Laurence Harbor. He then allegedly offered them hats and fidget spinners from his car.
One of the children felt uncomfortable and told a store employee, who intervened and told the man to leave.
Police said he fled in a white Toyota, possibly a Carola.
He was described as a thin white man in his late 20s or 30s, with brown scruff on his face. He was last seen wearing a red Nike T-shirt, gold Yankees hat and sunglasses.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Michael Machen at (732) 721-5600 x3210 or mmachen@oldbridge.com.