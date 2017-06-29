Ready, Set, Swim! NYC Pools Are Now Open For Business

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City’s public pools are open for the summer.
The city has 53 outdoor pools around the five boroughs.
Some sat outside the gates for more than hour at a pool in Astoria, Queens, waiting for their summer fun to start, CBS2’s Vanessa Murdock reported. But once the gates were open it was goggles on and straight into the water.
“Finally I can just hang out with friends every single day, go to the pool and just have fun.” said 12-year-old Antonio Soto.
“School ending yesterday was like the best day of my life, I couldn’t wait for it and I was like ‘Thank God!'” said 11-year-old Kristina Vargas.
She said she brought everything but the kitchen sink with her to the pool because she wanted to be fully prepared to hang out here almost all day.
“I get to swim with my friends and family and just have fun and chill,” Vargas said.
Pool hours run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week.
This year the city is providing free sunscreen at outdoor pools and free food to children 18 and under.
Pool season has been extended until a week after Labor Day at the city’s Olympic and intermediate-sized pools.