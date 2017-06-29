She Said Yes! Officer Gets On Bended Knee After NYPD Graduation Ceremony

NEW YORK, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD held its graduation ceremony at Madison Square Garden today, adding 408 officers to the force.
In addition to graduating, newly-minted Police Officer Michael Velasquez had much more to celebrate.
After the ceremony, Velasquez proposed to his girlfriend Michella surrounded by all of his fellow graduates.
“Whenever I’ve been in a dark place, you’ve been there to lift me out. You’re my best friend. You’re my true love and you are my home. So on this day I am here to pledge my life to you,” Velasquez said. “Will you marry me?”
“She said yes!” Office of Deputy Commissioner Sgt. Carlos Nieves tweeted.
Congratulations to the newly-engaged couple and to all of the officers who graduated today.