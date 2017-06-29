LIVE AT 7: Staten Island Town Meeting | Watch Live | Ask A Question On Facebook | Tweet @NYCDebates2017

She Said Yes! Officer Gets On Bended Knee After NYPD Graduation Ceremony

June 29, 2017 4:23 PM
Filed Under: Graduation, NYPD, Proposal

NEW YORK, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD held its graduation ceremony at Madison Square Garden today, adding 408 officers to the force.

In addition to graduating, newly-minted Police Officer Michael Velasquez had much more to celebrate.

After the ceremony, Velasquez proposed to his girlfriend Michella surrounded by all of his fellow graduates.

“Whenever I’ve been in a dark place, you’ve been there to lift me out. You’re my best friend. You’re my true love and you are my home. So on this day I am here to pledge my life to you,” Velasquez said. “Will you marry me?”

“She said yes!” Office of Deputy Commissioner Sgt. Carlos Nieves tweeted.

Congratulations to the newly-engaged couple and to all of the officers who graduated today.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch