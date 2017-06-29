‘You Go Girl:’ Tennis Legend Billie Jean King Reacts To Serena Williams’ Nude Vanity Fair Cover

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — In this episode of “On The Marc,” tennis legend Billie Jean King sits down with 1010 WINS’ Marc Ernay, sharing her reaction to Serena Williams’ nude Vanity Fair cover.
“I think the photos are beautiful, and I think it’s up to Serena – what she wants, not up to what we all wants,” she says. “It’s about her, and her body is amazing. I mean, why do you think she’s been such a great athlete in the first place? God gave her physical attributes that are just amazing.
“I think it’s exciting that she’s having her first baby, it’s part of life. And if she wants to to Vanity Fair, you go girl!” she adds.
She also talks about meeting Serena and her sister Venus at a tennis club in her hometown of Long Beach, California.
When asked about Serena winning the Australian Open while pregnant, she remembers how Olga Morozova beat her while pregnant in the 1970s.
King stopped by the 1010 WINS studios to promote the upcoming New York Empire tennis season, featuring a Family Fun Night and a Battle of the Boroughs. For more information, click here.