‘Outside The Cage’ Podcast: Insane Bellator 180, Herschel Walker, And More

NEW YORK (WFAN) — On this week’s “Outside the Cage” podcast, hosts Pete Hoffman and Ike Feldman hit the latest MMA headlines and break down this past weekend’s Bellator NYC card.
It was a wild Saturday night of fights for Bellator MMA, including long, dragged out affairs, broken bones, a major upset, and a double knockdown. The fans inside Madison Square Garden saw it all, but did the night meet expectations? Pete an Ike share their thoughts.
The aforementioned upset came from blue collar Zach Freeman, who balances a full-time day job with an MMA career. The “Altar Boy” used slick boxing followed by some lethal jiu jitsu to take out highly touted prospect Aaron Pico in a mere 24 seconds.
Freeman joined the podcast to talk about his current state of euphoria.
Also this week, the guys speak to legendary NFL running back-turned-MMA fighter Herschel Walker. The 1982 Heisman Trophy winner talked about his new-found love for mixed-martial arts and who he’s got in the McGregor-Mayweather super-fight.
Wrapping up this week, the guys sit down with prominent striking coach Jason Parillo, who trains current champ Michael Bisping, former champ BJ Penn, and top-ranked women’s featherweight Cris “Cyborg” Justino. Parillo updated the fellas on recent headlines that have been circling around his fighters.
