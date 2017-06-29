New Jersey Woman Finds Suspected Stalker In Her Bed

June 29, 2017 10:36 AM
Filed Under: Palisades Park

PALISADES PARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Police in New Jersey are trying to track down a suspected stalker they say jumped into a woman’s bed after breaking into her home.

Police released a sketch of the man they say terrified a 40-year-old woman when she rolled over to find him in her bed around 5 a.m. on June 18 in Palisades Park.

Investigators say when the man asked if he could spend the night, the woman screamed and scared him off.

Police believe the suspect stalked two other women and is getting more aggressive.

The victims describe the suspect as slim, Asian, about 5-foot-10 and in his 20s. The sketch shows him wearing thick, black-rimmed glasses.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Palisades Park Police Department at 210-944-0900.

