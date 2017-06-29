Search On For Suspect After Bystander Is Shot, Wounded In The Bronx

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police were searching Thursday night for a suspect who tried to rob one man and shot another in the Bronx.
Around 4:26 a.m. Thursday, the suspect walked up to a 36-year-old man in front of 1849 Westchester Ave. in the Soundview section of the Bronx, and attempted to take his property, police said.
The man resisted, and the suspect took out a gun and fired, wounding another 36-year-old man who was standing down the street in front of the Isla Vista Café, at 1859 Westchester Ave., police said.
The man who was shot was an innocent bystander who was checking on the would-be robbery victim – who was fleeing, police sources said.
The shooting victim is a DJ at a location nearby and had just finished work, sources said.
He was taken to an area hospital for a gunshot wound to his upper torso, and his condition was reported to be stable, source said.
The suspect was described as a black male wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt with the markings, “VCTRY USA”.
Police have released surveillance photos and video.
Anyone with information was asked to call the NYPD Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS or (888) 57-PISTA for Spanish, log onto the Crime Stoppers website, or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) and enter TIP577.