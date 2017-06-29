Tonight’s Happenings For Thursday, June 29

Science Fiction

Can you easily decipher fact and fiction – or are you simply the next Einstein? Either will help you at “Real/Fake Science” presented by Atlas Obscura, a science-themed version of the classic game show To Tell the Truth.

It goes like this: six presenters share alternate facts or remarkable truths on topics ranging from the risks of playing video games to the effects of pheromones. Your job is to figure out who are the real deal scientists and who are just decent storytellers.

To help on your quest (or hinder, depending on how you look at it), Union Hall will serve local brews and themed cocktails.

Tickets are just $25 and doors open at 7 p.m.

Independence Day Weekend Starts Now

Who said that Macy’s has the authority on Fourth of July fireworks displays? Start the celebrations early by heading over to Astoria Park for an equally as impressive show organized by the current Guinness World Record holder for largest fireworks display record, Grucci.

Before the sky lights up, the Queens Symphony Orchestra will perform a concert on the green. Claim your spot before the music kicks off at 7:30 p.m. – this free event is sure to attract a crowd.

Summer Diet

If the ancient air conditioning unit in your apartment isn’t doing it for you, cool off with something a bit sweeter: an old-fashioned ice cream social at Ample Hills Creamery in Brooklyn.

Dessert lovers will churn their concoctions on the pedal-operated ice cream bike, participate in ice cream trivia and get crafty before indulging in the brownie sundae bar, where your only worry will be if you should skip the sprinkles.

In case your dairy fix isn’t met, pizza is also included with the admission price of $35. The shindig starts at 7 p.m. – and don’t forget to BYOB.