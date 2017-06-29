Report: Venus Williams Deemed At Fault In Fatal Car Crash

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (CBSNewYork) — Tennis star Venus Williams was reportedly at fault for a car accident that sent a 78-year-old man to a hospital, where he died from his injuries two weeks later.
According to TMZ Sports, which obtained the police report, the crash happened in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, on June 9, when Williams’ SUV abruptly entered an intersection, leaving the other vehicle no time to stop, according to that driver.
The driver’s husband, Jerome Barson, was hospitalized with head trauma and never recovered, TMZ reported. His wife was also taken to a hospital with broken bones and other injuries, but survived.
Police said Williams, a seven-time Grand Slam winner, was at fault because she violated the other driver’s right of way.
Williams, 37, told police she was trying to make it through the intersection but traffic forced her to slow down, leaving her car exposed in the intersection, TMZ reported.
There is no indication Williams was intoxicated or distracted by her phone, police said.
Williams has not responded to TMZ’s request for comment.