Motorcyclist, 24, Killed In Crash On Williamsburg Bridge

June 29, 2017 7:41 AM
Filed Under: fatal motorcycle crash, Williamsburg Bridge

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A 24-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash on the Williamsburg Bridge.

It happened just after 3:30 a.m. Thursday on the bridge’s outbound outer roadway.

The motorcyclist was heading east within the outer roadway when he struck a bridge crash cushion and then hit an SUV, which was also traveling eastbound, police said.

He was taken to Woodhull Medical Center, where he died.

The driver of the SUV remained on the scene.

The outbound outer roadway was closed for hours. Traffic was being diverted to the inner roadway. Check current traffic conditions.

The investigation is ongoing.

The victim’s name has not been released.

