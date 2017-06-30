Boomer & Carton: Jerry Has Firm Grasp On The Art Of Updating

GETAWAY DAY: Millions Hit The Roads, Skies | Best 4th Of July Events | Traffic | Weather1010 WINS | WCBS 880

June 30, 2017 6:02 AM
Jerry Recco got after it Friday morning.

Hard.

The “update maven” recapped a tough Thursday night for the Yankees, who had to deal with a long rain delay before they even got on the field in Chicago. Then, when they did, they watched in horror as rookie Dustin Fowler suffered a devastating knee injury in the first inning of his major league debut.

The Bombers would go on to lose 4-3 to the White Sox, their 12th defeat in their last 16 games.

The Mets, on the other hand, escaped Miami with a series win, thanks to a 6-3 victory over the Marlins.

Check it out.

