Boomer & Carton: Jerry Has Firm Grasp On The Art Of Updating

Jerry Recco got after it Friday morning.
Hard.
The “update maven” recapped a tough Thursday night for the Yankees, who had to deal with a long rain delay before they even got on the field in Chicago. Then, when they did, they watched in horror as rookie Dustin Fowler suffered a devastating knee injury in the first inning of his major league debut.
The Bombers would go on to lose 4-3 to the White Sox, their 12th defeat in their last 16 games.
The Mets, on the other hand, escaped Miami with a series win, thanks to a 6-3 victory over the Marlins.
