Boomer & Carton: The Toxic Environment At MSG

With Phil Simms by his side once again, Boomer and his blonde counterpart kicked off the last show before the long holiday weekend by talking about the latest news out of Madison Square Garden.
What direction should the Knicks go now that Phil Jackson is no longer in power? Should they look north of the border? What about the reports suggesting Isiah Thomas is a “dark horse” candidate to become team president? Should the team hire an analytics guy? What should be the focus in free agency, which starts Saturday?
Boomer and Simms come at it from just about every angle.
Have a listen.