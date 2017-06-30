SEE IT: Cuban National Team Chases Umpires Off Field At Rockland Boulders Game

POMONA, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Upset about an overturned call Thursday night, the Cuban national baseball team ganged up on the umpires before chasing the crew off the field.
The ugly incident happened in a game between the Cubans and the Rockland Boulders at Palisades Credit Union Park. In the top of the ninth inning with a runner on first base, Cuba hit a ground ball to the Boulders’ shortstop, who flipped the ball to second base. The throw was too late, and the runner, Yoelkis Cespedes — the half-brother of Mets slugger Yoenis — was ruled safe.
However, after a discussion, the officials called Cespedes out for interfering with second baseman Dylan Tice’s opportunity to throw to first base.
That sent the Cuban team’s coaching staff into a rage, which led to multiple ejections. One coach then kicked dirt on an umpire. Others bumped chests and stomachs with officials. At one point, as many as seven members of the Cuban team were following one umpire while shouting at him.
Security then escorted the umpires off the field. The game was called — a member of the independent Can-Am League.