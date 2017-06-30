Millions Hitting The Roads, Skies For July 4 Holiday Weekend

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — With July 4 falling on a Tuesday this year, many will be hitting the roads and the skies on Friday for a four-day holiday weekend.

More than 44 million Americans are expected to travel more than 50 miles, according to AAA.

“AAA is predicting a record travel volume for the Independence Day holiday weekend,” said AAA’s Jana Tidwell. “More travelers will take the roadways and take to the skies than any other previous July 4 weekend.”

Why so busy? Blame it on an improving economy. Families are feeling comfortable spending and their dollar stretches further at the pump. U.S. gas prices are at historic summer lows.

“They’ve been declining for the past 30 days,” said Tidwell. “That is a lot of extra disposable income in people’s pockets and promotes the willingness to travel.”

Flights and rental cars are also cheaper, but remember, timing is everything.

“If you can travel during off-peak hours — early morning, later at night after the p.m. rush-hour — you’ll definitely see a reduction and congestion,” said Tidwell.

Despite the crowds, stay focused on the road and the festivities ahead of you.

But it’s not all fun and games. AAA expects to rescue more than 300,000 stranded drivers this holiday weekend.