Long Island Fugitive On The Run For 41 Years Caught In Arizona

June 30, 2017 11:56 AM
Filed Under: Fugitive

YAPHANK, N.Y. (CBSNewYork/AP) — An Arizona man has been extradited to New York more than 40 years after he fled the state after a rape conviction.

Suffolk County police have scheduled a news conference Friday afternoon at police headquarters in Yaphank to discuss the case of 62-year-old Todd Matus.

Matus was sentenced in Suffolk County to five to 15 years in prison after being convicted of rape and sodomy in 1976, according to authorities.

He fled while free on bail and was living under an assumed name, officials said.

Matus was arrested last fall in Flagstaff, Arizona, and charged with forgery and identity theft.

He was turned over to the Suffolk County Police Fugitive Unit after completing his sentence in Arizona.

