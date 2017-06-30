Naked Intruder Threatens Girl With Knife Inside Her Long Island Home, Police Say

June 30, 2017 11:34 PM
Filed Under: Long Island

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A man was charged with burglary after he allegedly threatened a girl inside the bathroom of her Long Island home with a knife.

Police said 30-year-old Jorge Xajap, of Shinnecock Hills, approached the girl inside her family’s Southampton home last Saturday around 11:50 p.m.

She was able to run away and wake her father.

Police said the father confronted the intruder and found him naked.

Xajap escaped through a second floor window, police said.

He was arrested Thursday and charged with burglary.

