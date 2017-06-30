Naked Intruder Threatens Girl With Knife Inside Her Long Island Home, Police Say

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A man was charged with burglary after he allegedly threatened a girl inside the bathroom of her Long Island home with a knife.
Police said 30-year-old Jorge Xajap, of Shinnecock Hills, approached the girl inside her family’s Southampton home last Saturday around 11:50 p.m.
She was able to run away and wake her father.
Police said the father confronted the intruder and found him naked.
Xajap escaped through a second floor window, police said.
He was arrested Thursday and charged with burglary.