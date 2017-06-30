NJ Lawmakers Seek To Avoid Government Shutdown

TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — New Jersey lawmakers will try again to pass a nearly $35 billion budget and try to avert a state government shutdown.

If the state can’t ink a budget deal by midnight, nonessential services will shut down, including courts, motor vehicle offices, and parks like Liberty State Park which is gearing up for a big 4th of July celebration.

A stalemate is pitting Gov. Chris Christie and Democratic Senate President Steve Sweeney against Democratic State Assembly Speaker Vincent Prieto.

Prieto refuses to post a bill backed by Christie and Sweeney that would overhaul Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield, the state’s largest health insurer.

“The only obstruction left is the speaker, who for some reason has decided that the interest of a multi-billion dollar insurance company are more important to protect than people’s ability to have their government remain open and operational,” Christie said.

The main sticking point is Christie’s plan to use reserve funds from the insurer for drug addiction treatment services. There is bi-partisan support in the Senate, but Prieto is opposed. He believes it creates a dangerous precedent.

Prieto said that he would stake his speakership on preventing a vote on the bill.

“I tell you, for good conscience and doing the right thing the answer would be yes,” Prieto said.

He got only 24 votes out of a 52-member Democratic caucus when he posted the budget for a vote on Thursday. Many Democrats failed to register a vote, and Prieto canceled the session.

Christie, who is facing his final budget as governor and has said Prieto would shoulder the blame for any potential shutdown, told his Cabinet to prepare for closing down.

Prieto said blame for a shutdown lies with the Assembly lawmakers who failed to support a budget that came through a Democrat-controlled committee and includes about $350 million in Democratic spending priorities.

“Whoever doesn’t vote for this budget will be voting for a government shutdown,” Prieto said.

Sweeney on Thursday pushed through passage of the Senate Horizon bill and called on the Assembly to approve it.

Horizon has strongly fought back against the Christie proposal with an onslaught of lobbying. The nonprofit says using the surplus would lead to higher rates for its members.

