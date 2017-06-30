President Trump Meets With South Korean President To Talk Trade, North Korea

WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork) — President Donald Trump held his second day of meetings with South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Friday.
Trump welcomed Moon Jae-in at the White House, where trade was on the agenda.
The U.S. recorded a $27 billion trade deficit last year with South Korea. The president said the two leaders are renegotiating a trade deal.
“I have called on South Korea to stop enabling the export of dumped steal,” Trump said. “These would be important steps forward in our trading relationship, very important steps. They have to be made — not fair to the American worker if they are not, and they will be.”
The two also discussed North Korea.
“The alliance between the United States and South Korea is a cornerstone of peace and security in a very, very dangerous part of the world,” Trump said in a joint statement with Jae-in at the Rose Garden. “Together we are facing the threat of the reckless and brutal regime in North Korea. The nuclear and ballistic missile programs of that regime require a determined response.”
The president also called on other nations to implement sanctions and demand that the North Korean regime “choose a better path.”