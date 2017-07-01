6/30 CBS2 Saturday Evening Weather Headlines

July 1, 2017 8:29 PM
By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

It’s been a warm, steamy, and stormy afternoon for many folks and the chances for storms will continue this evening. Some could evening be on the severe side with strong wind, flooding rain, and small hail. Expect things to quiet down before midnight but it’ll stay muggy with temps in the 70s.

Sunday will be a day of tremendous improvement with clearing skies and warmer summertime temperatures near 90…but most importantly with falling humidity through the day.

Monday looks mostly sunny with a slight chance for a few isolated afternoon pop-ups…hot again with temps in the upper 80s.

Have a great night and stay tuned for the latest!

