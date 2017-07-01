Police: At Least 17 Injured In Shooting At Arkansas Nightclub

LITLLE ROCK, Ark. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Little Rock Police say they are investigating a shooting at an Arkansas nightclub that left at least 17 people injured.

Little Rock police chief Kenton Buckner told reporters that the shooting early Saturday morning at the Power Ultra Lounge appears to have happened following “some sort of dispute broke out between people inside.”

#UPDATE as of now ALL 17 confirmed shooting victims are alive. We will provide additional updates as needed. — Little Rock Police (@LRpolice) July 1, 2017

Police say via Twitter that all 17 victims, some of whom suffered injuries while fleeing, are alive and one victim who was previously listed in critical condition is now stable.

#UPDATE our victim in the mass shooting that was critical has been upgraded to STABLE. Please call MC with info at 371-4660. — Little Rock Police (@LRpolice) July 1, 2017

Police say they do not “believe this incident was an active shooter or terror related incident.”

We do NOT believe this incident was an active shooter or terror related incident. It appears to have been a dispute at a concert. — Little Rock Police (@LRpolice) July 1, 2017

The club is in downtown Little Rock about 1 mile (1.61 kilometer) east of the state Capitol.

