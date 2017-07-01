Police: At Least 17 Injured In Shooting At Arkansas Nightclub

July 1, 2017 8:39 AM
Filed Under: Arkansas, Little Rock

LITLLE ROCK, Ark. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Little Rock Police say they are investigating a shooting at an Arkansas nightclub that left at least 17 people injured.

Little Rock police chief Kenton Buckner told reporters that the shooting early Saturday morning at the Power Ultra Lounge appears to have happened following “some sort of dispute broke out between people inside.”

Police say via Twitter that all 17 victims, some of whom suffered injuries while fleeing, are alive and one victim who was previously listed in critical condition is now stable.

Police say they do not “believe this incident was an active shooter or terror related incident.”

The club is in downtown Little Rock about 1 mile (1.61 kilometer) east of the state Capitol.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch