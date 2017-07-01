New Details Emerge In Disgraced Doctor’s Deadly Rampage At Bronx-Lebanon Hospital

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A female doctor is dead after a gunman opened fire at Bronx-Lebanon Hospital Center Friday afternoon.

On Saturday, NYPD released a photo of the rifle the suspect used to shoot seven people before killing himself.

Gunman Opens Fire At Bronx-Lebanon Hospital Center: 1 Victim Dead, 6 Wounded

As CBS2’s Ali Bauman reported, a place that is supposed to provide comfort turned into what many described Friday as a war-zone. First responders ducked for cover as patients filed from Bronx-Lebanon Hospital wearing bed sheets.

Inside, patients used whatever they could find to barricade the doors.

Police scanner audio from Broadcastify.com reported multiple people shot in the hospital by a suspect armed with a rifle.

Witnesses Describe Panic, Bloody Scene After Bronx-Lebanon Hospital Shooting

Cops first got the call just before 3 p.m. Friday when a former employee, identified as Dr. Henry Bello, allegedly returned to his old job hiding an AM-15 rifle under a white lab jacket.

“Several people had been shot on the 16th and 17th floors by a lone gunman armed with an assault rifle,” NYPD Commissioner James O’Neill said Friday.

PHOTOS: Shooting At Bronx-Lebanon Hospital Center

Authorities say he shot seven people, one fatally. One witness said it looked like he was targeting his former co-workers.

“Then he was going around asking if you were a doctor, he would shoot you,” one man said.

Sources tell CBS2 Bello started two fires, one at the nurse’s station and another as an attempt to set himself ablaze. He ended up shooting himself in a room, then staggered out to the hallway where he died.

Hospital spokesperson Errol Schneer described Bello as “an individual employed by the hospital as a house physician in August 2014.”

Bello resigned in February 2015 in lieu of termination, according to Schneer.

Sources say Bello made it known he felt discriminated against while working at the hospital. One former employee says there were rumors he wanted to kill people after he resigned amid sexual harassment allegations.

“He said he was going to do this two years ago when they fired him, he said he was going to kill people,” hospital employee Dionne Morales told CBS2 Friday. “I didn’t hear him say that amongst us, I know he said it and he did it.”

Police continue to investigate the rampage. The New York Daily News reports Bello sent them an email before the shooting, where he wrote about leaving his job at the hospital.

The name of the female doctor has not yet been released, and authorities don’t believe Bello knew any of his victims.