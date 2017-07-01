Man Holds Up Store In Middle Village, Queens At Gunpoint

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is looking for a man who allegedly robbed a store in Queens at gunpoint last month.
Police say the suspect entered the business near the corner of 85th Street and Elliot Avenue in Middle Village just after 4:15 p.m. July 17th and went behind the counter brandishing a firearm in his waistband.
The suspect ordered the 45-year-old store employee to remove the contents of the register, according to police.
The employee handed over approximately $1,600 before the suspect fled southbound on 85th Street.
Police describe the suspect as a white male with a slim build and a mustache who was last seen wearing a dark hat, dark hooded jacket, and dark jeans.
