Queen Mary 2 Arrives In New York City

July 1, 2017 11:56 AM
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Big Apple, right ahead! The Queen Mary 2 has arrived in New York City.

The Cunard Cruise Line’s flagship ocean liner made port Saturday morning at the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal after taking part in The Bridge 2017, a trans-Atlantic race that stared near a bridge in France and ended at the Verrazano Bridge.

The event was meant to commemorate the 100th year of World War I and 100 years of friendship between France and the United States.

Just last year, the ship showed off its $130 million makeover in Brooklyn.

The refurbishment took 5,000 people 25 days to complete.

