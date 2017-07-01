FDNY: Six Hurt After Vehicle Strikes Pedestrians In Harlem

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Several people were rushed to the hospital after a sports utility vehicle struck a number of pedestrians in Harlem Saturday afternoon.
NYPD and FDNY crews responded to reports of multiple people struck near the corner of Park Avenue and 125th Street just after noon.
The fire department says six people were rushed to Harlem Hospital.
Two of the injured are believed to be in serious condition, according to authorities.
It was not immediately clear why the SUV jumped the curb and struck the pedestrians.
The NYPD Collision Investigation Squad is on scene probing the cause of the crash.
