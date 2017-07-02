7/2 CBS2 Sunday Morning Weather Headlines

July 2, 2017 8:30 AM
By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Good Sunday morning everybody! After a warm & humid Saturday that featured some strong thunderstorms, we’ll have nothing but improvement today! A mild & muggy morning will give way to a hot afternoon…but with tumbling humidity! Expect highs in the upper 80s with some 90s.

Tomorrow will be another beautiful warm day with low humidity. Expect a few clouds from time to time with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s again. There is just a slight chance for a stray shower north of the City, but nothing to disrupt any plans.

As for the holiday itself? Independence Day on Tuesday looks picture perfect with clear blue skies and temps in the middle 80s…so any outdoor festivities will be in good shape.

