Judge To Make First Appearance As Starter In All-Star Game

July 2, 2017 8:10 PM
Filed Under: 2017 MLB All-Star Game, Aaron Judge

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — The Yankees’ Aaron Judge will make his first appearance as a starter in the MLB All-Star Game at Miami on July 11.

Carlos Correa of the Houston Astros and Nolan Arenado of the Colorado Rockies were also among 12 first-time starters named Sunday. The total number of first-time starters is the largest since voting was returned to fans in 1970.

CBS SPORTS: Full AL And NL All-Star Rosters, Starters, Reserves

Just one player was picked from the World Series champion Cubs: reliever Wade Davis, who wasn’t even with the Cubs when they ended a 108-year title drought last fall. The Cubs had seven All-Stars last season.

Two of the first-time starters are from the Astros, who have the best record in the major leagues: shortstop Correa and outfielder George Springer. Second baseman Jose Altuve was elected to his third start.

Houston pitchers Dallas Keuchel and Lance McCullers Jr. were picked, as well, giving the Astros five All-Stars, tied for the most with the Yankees, Cleveland and Washington. Keuchel is hurt and won’t pitch.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

