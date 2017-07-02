Amtrak To Lift Temporary Speed Restrictions At Penn Station

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Commuters at Penn Station have some good news at last.
Amtrak said with the morning rush hour on Monday, it is lifting temporary speed restrictions.
Rail lines had blamed the reduced speed limit on causing delays.
On Monday morning, the maximum speed for trains will return to 15 mph across Penn Station.
Amtrak has been blasted by politicians and the public following a series of delays and disruptions at Penn Station, prompting a summer-long push to make repairs.
Amtrak said it has made good progress on track work to prepare for the emergency repair project, which begins next week.
Last week, Amtrak announced that chief executive officer Charles “Wick” Moorman will be succeeded by former Delta and Northwest Airlines chief Richard Anderson, who will start on July 12.
For months, Moorman has been the face to blame for commuter chaos.
Moorman will serve as co-CEO with Anderson through the end of the year, at which point Moorman will become an advisor to the company.