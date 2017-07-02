Macy’s Fourth Of July Fireworks Set To Light Up The East River

July 2, 2017 11:12 AM
Filed Under: Macy's Fourth of July Fireworks

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — On Tuesday night, the New York skyline will light up in celebration of America’s independence.

Millions of people are expected to get a glimpse of the Macy’s Fourth of July fireworks show, set over the East River.

Group Vice President of special productions at Macy’s Susan Tercero stopped by to chat with CBS2’s Andrea Grymes about what’s in store for this year’s bash.

For more on where to catch the fireworks, CLICK HERE.

For more on this year’s performances, CLICK HERE.

Don’t forget you can hear the show’s soundtrack live on 1010 WINS Tuesday night.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch