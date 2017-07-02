Macy’s Fourth Of July Fireworks Set To Light Up The East River

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — On Tuesday night, the New York skyline will light up in celebration of America’s independence.
Millions of people are expected to get a glimpse of the Macy’s Fourth of July fireworks show, set over the East River.
Group Vice President of special productions at Macy’s Susan Tercero stopped by to chat with CBS2’s Andrea Grymes about what’s in store for this year’s bash.
For more on where to catch the fireworks, CLICK HERE.
For more on this year’s performances, CLICK HERE.
Don’t forget you can hear the show’s soundtrack live on 1010 WINS Tuesday night.